Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

Thaler 1807 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse Thaler 1807 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse Thaler 1807 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC300

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1807
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
4311 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
SellerGrün
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Dorotheum - June 18, 2020
SellerDorotheum
DateJune 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 25, 2017
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
SellerHess Divo
DateMay 31, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2015
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 29, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1807 L at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

