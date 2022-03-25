Thaler 1806 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (14) XF (32) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (13)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Janas (1)

Künker (28)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (5)