Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
Thaler 1806 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC345
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- DenominationThaler
- Year1806
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 16, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections