Thaler 1806 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse Thaler 1806 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse Thaler 1806 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC345

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1806
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
2734 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
1893 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 19, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 16, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
SellerJanas
DateSeptember 16, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1806 L at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
SellerHess Divo
DateDecember 1, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price

