Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
Groschen 1812 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,368)
- Weight1,76 g
- Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC110,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections