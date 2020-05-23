flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

Groschen 1812 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse Groschen 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse Groschen 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,76 g
  • Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC110,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1812 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1812 at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1812 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1812 at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
