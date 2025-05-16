Groschen 1805 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

