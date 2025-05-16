flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

Groschen 1805 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse Groschen 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse Groschen 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,76 g
  • Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC251,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1805
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Dorotheum - May 16, 2025
SellerDorotheum
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 8, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateSeptember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

