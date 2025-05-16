Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
Groschen 1805 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
- MetalSilver (0,368)
- Weight1,76 g
- Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC251,000
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1805
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Groschen 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
