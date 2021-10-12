1/6 Thaler 1808 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

