1/6 Thaler 1808 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,542)
  • Weight5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,9252 g
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC9,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1808
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 13, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
SellerWAG
DateNovember 6, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 25, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 3, 2015
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 L at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
