Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1/6 Thaler 1808 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,542)
- Weight5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,9252 g
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC9,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1808
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1/6 Thaler 1808 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
12
