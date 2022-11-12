1/3 Thaler 1809 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1003 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (12)