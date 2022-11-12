Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1/3 Thaler 1809 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight7,016 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,500
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- Denomination1/3 Thaler
- Year1809
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1003 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections