Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1/3 Thaler 1809 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,500

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination1/3 Thaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1003 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
778 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
933 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 13, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
SellerMöller
DateApril 19, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 15, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 19, 2007
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateOctober 19, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - June 18, 2003
SellerKünker
DateJune 18, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1/3 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - June 15, 1999
SellerKünker
DateJune 15, 1999
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

