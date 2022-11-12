flag
Heller 1815 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse Heller 1815 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse Heller 1815 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,61 - 1 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC45,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1815
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Heller 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2072 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz Heller 1815 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

