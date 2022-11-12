Heller 1815 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Heller 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2072 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)