Heller 1812 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Heller 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2069 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (2)