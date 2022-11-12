Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
Heller 1812 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,61 - 1 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC45,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- DenominationHeller
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Heller 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2069 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
