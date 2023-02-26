flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1815 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1815 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1815 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1815
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5296 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 9. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1815 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XIIICoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1815All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz copper coinsReuss-Greiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions