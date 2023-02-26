Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1815 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5296 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 9. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
