Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1814 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1814 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1814 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1814
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1814 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1814 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

