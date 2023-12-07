3 Pfennig 1814 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)