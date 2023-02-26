3 Pfennig 1813 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)