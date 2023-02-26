flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1813 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1813 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1813 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1813
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1813 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1813 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

