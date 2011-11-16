Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1808 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC256,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1808
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
