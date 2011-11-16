3 Pfennig 1808 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)