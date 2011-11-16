flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1808 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1808 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1808 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC256,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1808
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

