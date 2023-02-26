flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1805 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1805 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1805 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC92,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1805
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2613 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1805 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1805 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1805 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XIIICoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1805All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz copper coinsReuss-Greiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions