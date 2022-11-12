flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1815 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1815 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1815 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1815
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2071 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1815 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1815 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1815 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1815 at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 15, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
