1 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
