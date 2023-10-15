flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1812 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

