1 Pfennig 1806 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)