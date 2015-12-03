flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1806 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1806 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1806 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC187,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1806
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1806 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1806 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1806 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
SellerKünker
DateDecember 3, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

