1 Pfennig 1806 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC187,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1806
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
