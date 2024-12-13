flag
Thaler 1809 B (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)

Obverse Thaler 1809 B - Silver Coin Value - Regensburg, Carl Theodor von DalbergReverse Thaler 1809 B - Silver Coin Value - Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRegensburg
  • PeriodCarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
  • MintRegensburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Thaler 1809 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU58 RNGA
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
SellerRauch
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
SellerKatz
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - September 14, 2022
SellerVila Rica Moedas Ltda
DateSeptember 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateApril 17, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 B at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateDecember 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
