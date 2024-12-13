RegensburgPeriod:1809-1809 1809-1809
Thaler 1809 B (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRegensburg
- PeriodCarl Theodor von Dalberg
- DenominationThaler
- Year1809
- RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
- MintRegensburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Thaler 1809 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU58 RNGA
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
SellerVila Rica Moedas Ltda
DateSeptember 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections