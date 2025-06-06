RegensburgPeriod:1809-1809 1809-1809
Gulden 1809 B (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRegensburg
- PeriodCarl Theodor von Dalberg
- DenominationGulden
- Year1809
- MintRegensburg
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Gulden 1809 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1495 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
1024 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
123
