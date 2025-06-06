flag
Gulden 1809 B (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)

Obverse Gulden 1809 B - Silver Coin Value - Regensburg, Carl Theodor von DalbergReverse Gulden 1809 B - Silver Coin Value - Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRegensburg
  • PeriodCarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1809
  • MintRegensburg
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Gulden 1809 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1495 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
1024 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction cgb.fr - October 26, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Via - March 26, 2021
SellerVia
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateJanuary 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateDecember 3, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 25, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Regensburg Gulden 1809 B at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

