RegensburgPeriod:1809-1809 1809-1809
Ducat 1809 (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,986)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRegensburg
- PeriodCarl Theodor von Dalberg
- DenominationDucat
- Year1809
- RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
- MintRegensburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5128 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections