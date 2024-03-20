flag
RegensburgPeriod:1809-1809 1809-1809

Ducat 1809 (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)

Obverse Ducat 1809 - Gold Coin Value - Regensburg, Carl Theodor von DalbergReverse Ducat 1809 - Gold Coin Value - Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRegensburg
  • PeriodCarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1809
  • RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
  • MintRegensburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5128 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Regensburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 20, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
32589 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Regensburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
24907 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Regensburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

