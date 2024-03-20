Ducat 1809 (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5128 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (3)