Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1864-1871. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse Thaler 1864-1871 Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1864-1871 Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

  • Metal Silver

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864-1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1864-1871 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times William I. The record price belongs to the lot 7437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia Thaler 1864-1871 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 475 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1864-1871 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
