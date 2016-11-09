Thaler 1864-1871. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1864-1871 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times William I. The record price belongs to the lot 7437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) Service NGC (1)