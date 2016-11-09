Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1864-1871. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864-1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1864-1871 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times William I. The record price belongs to the lot 7437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2017.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search