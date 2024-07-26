Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1871 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (7)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
