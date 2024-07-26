Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1871 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1871 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1871 C at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

