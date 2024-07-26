Thaler 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) AU (5) XF (4) VF (3)