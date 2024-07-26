Thaler 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

