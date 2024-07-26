Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1871 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
