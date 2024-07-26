Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2002
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

