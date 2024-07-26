Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1870 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1870 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1870 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (26)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia Thaler 1870 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

