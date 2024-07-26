Thaler 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1870 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (16) XF (26) VF (5)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Grün (6)

Höhn (3)

Künker (26)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)