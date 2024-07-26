Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1870 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1870 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
