Thaler 1870 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2180 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
