Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2180 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (21)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1870 B at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

