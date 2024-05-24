Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1870 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- BAC (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (3)
- Höhn (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (4)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (8)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search