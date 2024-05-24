Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Coinhouse - February 10, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1870 A at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1870 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search