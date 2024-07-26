Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1869 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3232 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 20, 2006.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
