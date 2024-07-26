Thaler 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3232 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 20, 2006.

