Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3232 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 20, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1869 B at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

