Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1869 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 645 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date July 9, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
