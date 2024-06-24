Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 645 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - July 9, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date July 9, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

