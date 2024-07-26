Thaler 1868 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1868 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2958 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (2)