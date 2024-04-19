Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1868 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2314 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
