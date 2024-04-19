Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2314 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Thaler 1868 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
681 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1868 B at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1868 B at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

