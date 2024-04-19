Thaler 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2314 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2)