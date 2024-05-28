Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- iNumis (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (10)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search