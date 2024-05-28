Thaler 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (8) AU (25) XF (17) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) PF65 (4) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)

