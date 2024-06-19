Thaler 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

