Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1867 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1867 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1074 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2606 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Cayón - March 14, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 C at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

