Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1867 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1074 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2606 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
