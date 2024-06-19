Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1867 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (6)
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Heritage - June 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1867 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1867 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
