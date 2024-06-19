Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1867 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
