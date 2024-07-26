Thaler 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (33) AU (71) XF (83) VF (41) F (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (5)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

BAC (12)

Busso Peus (2)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

CoinsNB (4)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (4)

Frühwald (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (10)

HERVERA (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (9)

ibercoin (2)

iNumis (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (4)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (22)

Leu (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (4)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (2)

NumisCorner (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (11)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (24)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (25)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Zöttl (1)