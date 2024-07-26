Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1867 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

