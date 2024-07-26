Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (12)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- CoinsNB (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (10)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (9)
- ibercoin (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (4)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (22)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (11)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (24)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (25)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search