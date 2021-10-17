Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1866 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2212 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (2)
Prussia Thaler 1866 B at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1866 B at auction Rauch - November 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5064 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 B at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

