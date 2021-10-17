Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1866 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2212 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Rauch (2)
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5064 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
