Thaler 1866 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2212 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) VF (1)