Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1866 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (297) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8590 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (19)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Felzmann (6)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (19)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (5)
- ibercoin (2)
- Inasta (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (11)
- Kroha (5)
- Künker (22)
- Lanz München (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (10)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (23)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (34)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search