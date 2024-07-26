Thaler 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8590 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (65) AU (87) XF (90) VF (48) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (5) MS64 (7) MS63 (5) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (21) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (19)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins of History (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (11)

Felzmann (6)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (3)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Grün (3)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (5)

ibercoin (2)

Inasta (2)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (11)

Kroha (5)

Künker (22)

Lanz München (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Möller (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Montenegro (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (6)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (10)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (5)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (2)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Teutoburger (23)

TMAJK sro (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (34)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (6)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (2)