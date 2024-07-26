Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (297) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8590 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1866 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

