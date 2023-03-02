Thaler 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30599 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (8) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

