Thaler 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30599 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CZK
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
