Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30599 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CZK
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - April 2, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - April 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - March 26, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - March 26, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Auction World - April 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Aurea - December 7, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1865 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

