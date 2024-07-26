Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2018
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1864 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

