Thaler 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
