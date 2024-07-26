Thaler 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (6) AU (12) XF (9) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU55 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

