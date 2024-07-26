Thaler 1861 A "Mining" (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (12) AU (20) XF (41) VF (36) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) PF64 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (4)

