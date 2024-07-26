Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1861 A "Mining" (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
