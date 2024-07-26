Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1861 A "Mining" (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1861 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1861 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1861 A "Mining" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

