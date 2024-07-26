Thaler 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3154 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (10) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

