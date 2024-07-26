Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3154 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
