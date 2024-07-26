Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3154 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1863 A at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

