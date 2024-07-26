Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

