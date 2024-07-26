Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
