Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8584 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
