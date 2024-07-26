Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8584 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

