Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1861-1873. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)

Variety: Off-center strike

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1861-1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

