Silber Groschen 1873 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1873 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (5)