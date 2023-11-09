Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1873 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
