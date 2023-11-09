Silber Groschen 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) No grade (1)