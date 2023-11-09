Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1873 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1873 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
