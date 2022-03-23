Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1873 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Frühwald (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
