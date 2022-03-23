Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1873 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1873 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1873 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Prussia Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1873 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search