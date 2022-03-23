Silber Groschen 1873 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)