Silber Groschen 1872 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1872 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS62 (1) Service NGC (4)