Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1872 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1872 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1872 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1872 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 C at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 C at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 C at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 C at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 C at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 C at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 C at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
