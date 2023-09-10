Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1872 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1872 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
