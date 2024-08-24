Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1872 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1872 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1872 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1872 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 B at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

