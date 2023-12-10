Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1872 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
