Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1872 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1872 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Aurea - April 4, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date April 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

