Silber Groschen 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)