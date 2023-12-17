Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1871 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1871 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1871 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

