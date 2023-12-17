Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1871 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1871 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
