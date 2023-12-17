Silber Groschen 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1871 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)