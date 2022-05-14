Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1846 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1871 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search